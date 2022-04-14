South Africa floods: President promises aid on visit to affected region

AFP Many streets in the affected area remain underwater

The South African President has promised he will do everything in his power to help those affected by devastating floods that have hit parts of the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the KwaZulu-Natal province, where huge floods started after months worth of rain fell in one day.

Officials in the region have described it as "one of the worst weather storms in the history of our country", and are calling for a state of disaster to be declared.

Volunteers in the community are currently carrying out a search and rescue effort, as many people are missing after the flood swept through their cities and towns.

People's houses have been destroyed, and it's been reported that there have sadly been over 300 deaths so far.

AFP There are mounds of rubbish pilling up in affected areas

Communications are disrupted in some areas as mobile phone towers have been damaged by the floodwater.

There's also a hunt for crocodiles that were swept away from a farm.

"It's a calamity"

On President Ramaphosa's visit to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province's biggest city, he called the flood a "catastrophe of enormous proportions," and promised to spare no expense when dealing with it.

"Even though your hearts are in pain, we're here for you," he told residents.

ROGAN WARD/Reuters President Ramaphosa visited the affected areas and said he would do all he can to help

He also said that climate change was to blame for the devastation: "This disaster is part of climate change. We no longer can postpone what we need to do… to deal with climate change. It is here, and our disaster management capability needs to be at a higher level."

However, some people have disagreed with the president, saying that houses weren't built well enough to withstand flood damage, and that the drainage systems that are supposed to channel water away weren't good enough either.

Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that the scale of the flood was completely unexpected.

Our changing climate

KajaNi/Getty Scientists predict heavy rainfall will be more common in South Africa and surrounding countries in future

Scientists at an organisation called the World Weather Attribution group recently warned that climate change is making rainfall heavier in southern Africa.

This comes just after the United Nations' most recent climate change report that stated we must act now to stop the worst effects of climate change around the world.

The report was put together by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Want more info on the latest IPCC report? 'It's now or never to sort climate crisis'

It says that the current promises made by governments to cut carbon emissions aren't enough to save the planet.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said what's been promised so far will lead to "unprecedented heatwaves, terrifying storms, and widespread water shortages".

Instead, scientists want to put into action solutions that will ensure any rises in temperature remain under 1.5 Celsius.