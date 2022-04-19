play
Watch Newsround

The Last Bus: We want your questions for the cast

Last updated at 07:12
comments
View Comments
The last busThe Last Bus/Netflix

Have you seen the new Netflix drama The Last Bus?

Newsround will be speaking to some of the cast members and we want your questions.

The Last Bus is a sci-fi series, telling the story of what happens when a group of students travel to the launch of Genie Orbs - a new class of robot designed to clean up the environment.

At the event, when the Orbs are introduced, everyone seems to disappear - apart from the group of students. They make it back to their bus and have to find out what happened to everyone else.

Head to the comments to send in your questions.

Do you want to find out how they got the role? What other shows they've been in before? Maybe you want to know what it's like being on a TV set - ask your question in the comments.

The last busThe Last Bus/Netflix

More like this

Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland and Zendaya interview

Malory towers cast
play
2:04

The cast of Malory Towers answer your questions

addams-family-cast.
play
2:03

The cast of the Addams family answer your questions

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Children in classroom

Are class sizes getting too big?

comments
2
Children spell out the letters BSL in sign language.

BSL: Newsround launches signed bulletins

comments
55
a-mountain-range-in-the-sunlight-with-snow-on-the-peak
play
1:42

The drones helping save lives on Scottish mountains

Newsround Home