A rare baby sloth has been born at Dudley Zoo!

There's been a rare sighting at Dudley Zoo - a baby two-toed sloth has been born!

It's the first time in Dudley Zoo's 85-year history that this has happened.

The arrival of the Linne's two-toed sloth has come as a surprise to the zoo's staff who spotted the baby as they delivered dinner to their resident toe-toed sloths, Flo and Reggie.

Sloths are most commonly found in the tropical forests of northern Southern America. Two of the six species of sloths are high up on the list of endangered animals.

The baby sloth was born on April 4, and it was a surprise to staff because Flo wasn't showing signs of being in labour that day.

It hasn't been given a name yet and it's not been said whether it's a boy or a girl.

Three-year-old Flo was brought over the the zoo in 2020 as part of a plan to encourage sloths to have more babies.

Similar programmes are happening at zoos all over the world in order to protect the future of vulnerable species who are having their habitats destroyed by human behaviour.

Flo was introduced to six-year-old Reggie at the zoo and - after a few months of getting to know each other - they fell in love.

According to Richard Brown from Dudley Zoo, the new parents are doing a great job.

"The baby seems healthy and alert as it snuggles up to mum, who is doing wonderfully and taking first-time motherhood in her stride, while dad, Reggie looks on proudly," he said.