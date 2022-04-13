Nature Photographer of the Year 2022: Check out the winning photos
The winner of GDT's Nature Photographer of the Year 2022 has been announced. This year's competition had six categories and one special category: Beech Trees. The competition was open to submission from all over Europe and you can take a look at the winning snap and some of the other entries right here.
This is the Overall Winner. It's called The Florist and was taken by 23-year-old Thomas Hempelmann. The bird in the picture is a male kestrel and Thomas said he spotted it whilst he was cycling. Once he had taken the picture he said: "I whistled loudly with joy all the way home."
Thomas Hempelmann/GDT
This owl in flight was a runner-up in the bird category. The light behind it represents how fast the owl can fly it's called Schleiereule which is German for Barn owl.
Karsten Mosebach/GDT
Take cover! This is the winner of the second category, Mammals. It's called Hippo Spout. Did you know - a hippo's mouth can open as wide as 51cm!
Jose Fragozo/GDT
Look what I found! These guys were snapped by Celia Kujala and the pic was one of the runner-up photos in the Mammals category. Its called Seaweed Toy.
Celia Kujala/GDT
This little guy is ready for flight This photograph was the winner of the Other Animals category. It's called Take off and was taken by Heinz Buls.
Heinz Buls/GDT
Hide and seek champion 2022! This frog picture was snapped by Niklas Weber and is called Tree Frog. Did you know - tree frogs can jump more than five feet!
Niklas Weber/GDT
This photograph won the Landscapes category and was taken by Steffen Jung, it's called Wasgau Illumination.
Steffen Jung/GDT
In the category Nature's Studio, this was the winning photo. The photographer caught a wave in full swing so called it The Wave.
Radomir Jakubowski/GDT
This year's awards had a Special Category prize for Tree of the Year. The winning photo was this one and its called Common Beech in Fog.