Honest footballer wins an award

Last updated at 15:52
Aled told Radio Wales Breakfast he hopes to score another three goals this weekend
Aled's moment of truth has seen him praised all over social media!

Be honest - what would you do in this situation?

Aled plays for Denbigh Town FC's Under-12s. He helped set up a goal during a match against Kimnel Bay FC, but they said the ball had gone out of play, and should be discounted.

The referee and the assistant both said they didn't see that happen, and so the goal was awarded to Denbigh.

But Aled told the ref that the ball had in fact gone out of play, and that it should be disallowed!

It got a round of applause from fans and he was rewarded with £25 by Rhyl and District Junior Football League for his honesty.

And it seems like his moment of truth gave him some good karma, as Aled's side won with 10 goals to 1. Not only that, but Aled himself scored five of them!

What would you do if you were in Aled's situation? Let us know in the comments!

When speaking to the BBC, Aled said "It's not the right way winning by cheating because you don't always have to win by cheating."

And his mum, Bethan, said she was completely blown away by the response to her son's decision.

Aled and his mother Bethan
Aled told the BBC he hopes to score another three goals this weekend

She said: "I'm very proud of Aled for his honesty, his mindset and sportsmanship but also taking the courage for speaking up and standing up for what he believes in.

I think it's very impressive. I think we need to take a stand on this as friends, coaches, players and show them that they're the inspiration, they're the future they can make a difference if they stand up to this type of thinking and changing people's mindsets."

Your Comments

0 comments

Top Stories

comments
