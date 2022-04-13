Easter: Celebrations get under way around the world
Take a look at how people are already marking the Christian festival of Easter, which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead, three days after he was killed.
People look at garlands of multi-coloured eggs hung on trees in Seduva, Lithuania. There are about 11,000 Easter eggs decorating an avenue in town.
EPA/VALDA KALNINA
Actors perform the Last Supper scene during the interactive street theatre play 'Il-Mixja' (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the gardens of Verdala Palace outside Rabat, Malta.
Reuters
Chocolatier Dawn Jenks adds the finishing touches to the Easter-themed chocolate creation at Cadbury World in Birmingham, England.
PA Media
Ukrainian refugee children help with Easter preparations at a cultural centre in Halle, Germany. Over 300,000 Ukrainians, the vast majority of them women and children, have registered in Germany after fleeing their homeland due to the ongoing Russian military invasion.
Getty Images
Volunteers rehearse carrying the white cross for the performance of the Dutch TV program 'The Passion' in Doetinchem, Netherlands. This year, the group of cross-bearers mainly consists of young people, who have had a hard time with the coronavirus pandemic in the past two years.
EPA
Painted Easter eggs decorate a tree in the Easter Park of Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary. The park was decorated by artists, art school teachers and students for the upcoming holiday.
EPA
A huge Easter egg called 'Pisanica od srca' (Easter egg from the heart), a hand painted gift from Croatia, is seen at the traditional Easter Market at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland. Colourful Easter eggs, handmade decorations and regional food, arts and crafts fill stalls at the market.
Getty Images
Worshippers take part in a procession on the Palm Sunday in Braga, Portugal, on 10 April. Palm Sunday for Christians around the world marks the biblical account of the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, signalling the start of the Holy Week leading to Easter Sunday.