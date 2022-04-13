play
image

Easter: Celebrations get under way around the world

Take a look at how people are already marking the Christian festival of Easter, which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead, three days after he was killed.
People look at garlands of multi-coloured eggs hung on trees in Seduva, Lithuania, 11 April 2022. There are about 11,000 Easter eggs decorating an avenue in town.EPA/VALDA KALNINA
Actors perform the Last Supper scene during the interactive street theatre Passion play 'Il-Mixja' (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the gardens of Verdala Palace outside Rabat, MaltaReuters
Cadbury World chocolatier Dawn Jenks adds the finishing touches to the Easter-themed chocolate creation at Cadbury World in BirminghamPA Media
Antonia Marksevka (L) from Ternopil and Avigeja Radionow (L) from Sloviansk, who fled war-torn Ukraine, during Easter preparations held for Ukrainian refugee children at the Slawia cultural center on April 12, 2022 in Halle, Germany. Slawia Kulturcentrum is a local initiative launched in 2001 to assist Slavic immigrants and is including refugees from Ukraine in its projects. Over 300,000 Ukrainians, the vast majority of them women and children, have registered in Germany after fleeing their homeland due to the ongoing Russian military invasion.Getty Images
Volunteers rehearse carrying the white cross for the performance of the TV program 'The Passion', which will be broadcast on the public broadcaster, in Doetinchem, Netherlands, 12 April 2022.EPA
Painted Easter eggs decorate a tree in the Easter Park of Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary, 12 April 2022. The park was decorated by artists, art school teachers and students for the upcoming holiday.EPA
A huge Croatian Easter egg, called 'Pisanica od srca' (Easter egg from the heart), a hand painted gift from Croatia, is seen at the traditional Easter Market at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland on April 12h, 2022. Colourful Easter eggs, handmade decorations and regional food, arts and crafts fill market stalls at UNESCO listed central square of Krakows Old Town historic district.Getty Images
Faithful take part in a procession on the Palm Sunday, Braga, Portugal, 10 April 2022. Palm Sunday for Christians around the world marks the biblical account of the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, signaling the start of the Holy Week leading to Easter Sunday.EPA

