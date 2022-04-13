Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have apologised after being fined by police for breaking lockdown rules in Downing Street.

The prime minister, his wife and the chancellor all received fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday gathering in June 2020 for Mr Johnson in No 10, which is where he lives and works.

As a result, Mr Johnson became the UK's first serving prime minister to be punished for breaking the law.

However, the PM and Mr Sunak both said they would not quit their jobs.

BBC politics reporter Jonathan Blake explains what's happened - and what could happen next - over Boris Johnson and issue of lockdown parties.