Bolton boy wins competition to get his logo sent to space on UK's first satellite launch

UK Space Agency & Getty

This badge logo is out of this world - or will be very soon!

A 6-year-old's design is going to be blasted into space on the UK's first ever satellite launch!

Callum, from Bolton, won a competition organised by the UK Space Agency (the UK's equivalent of Nasa).

The agency said the aim of the contest was to encourage young people to think about a career in space.

The competition was open to kids between the ages of 4 and 11, and over 10,000 applied!

UK Space Agency This was Callum's winning design - it included drawings of different issues affecting our climate that the satellites will be aiming to tackle

While Callum won the overall competition, regional prizes were also awarded for entries from around the UK.

The winners were decided by a panel of judges, including Newsround's very own Martin Dougan.

UK Space Agency The judges hard at work - can you spot Martin?

The Deputy CEO of the UK Space Agency, Ian Annett, said: "To support this exciting and important industry, we must inspire talented young people to consider future careers in science and engineering.

"The Logo Lift Off competition has uncovered fantastic ideas from children like Callum, right across the UK and given them an opportunity to learn how satellite data is helping to tackle global challenges such as climate change.

"Congratulations to the winners, and all those who took part."

What is a satellite? A satellite is a moon, planet or machine that orbits a planet or star

For example, Earth is a satellite because it orbits the sun

But usually, the word "satellite" refers to a machine that is launched into space and moves around Earth

UK Space industry reaching for the stars

UK Space Agency The judges had a tricky job choosing between so many amazing entries!

This year, the UK hopes to become the first country in Europe to launch some small satellites.

They will be used to help tackle climate change, by monitoring the polar ice caps and changing sea levels, measuring the ocean's temperature and even counting endangered animals such as walruses and whales.

The satellites will also be used for day-to-day things back on Earth, such as for our televisions, online maps and internet access.