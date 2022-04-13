play
Watch Newsround

Bolton boy wins competition to get his logo sent to space on UK's first satellite launch

Last updated at 10:40
comments
View Comments
space badge logo competition winner callumUK Space Agency & Getty

This badge logo is out of this world - or will be very soon!

A 6-year-old's design is going to be blasted into space on the UK's first ever satellite launch!

Callum, from Bolton, won a competition organised by the UK Space Agency (the UK's equivalent of Nasa).

The agency said the aim of the contest was to encourage young people to think about a career in space.

The competition was open to kids between the ages of 4 and 11, and over 10,000 applied!

callum's winning designUK Space Agency
This was Callum's winning design - it included drawings of different issues affecting our climate that the satellites will be aiming to tackle

While Callum won the overall competition, regional prizes were also awarded for entries from around the UK.

The winners were decided by a panel of judges, including Newsround's very own Martin Dougan.

the competition judgesUK Space Agency
The judges hard at work - can you spot Martin?

The Deputy CEO of the UK Space Agency, Ian Annett, said: "To support this exciting and important industry, we must inspire talented young people to consider future careers in science and engineering.

"The Logo Lift Off competition has uncovered fantastic ideas from children like Callum, right across the UK and given them an opportunity to learn how satellite data is helping to tackle global challenges such as climate change.

"Congratulations to the winners, and all those who took part."

UK Space industry reaching for the stars
competition entriesUK Space Agency
The judges had a tricky job choosing between so many amazing entries!

This year, the UK hopes to become the first country in Europe to launch some small satellites.

They will be used to help tackle climate change, by monitoring the polar ice caps and changing sea levels, measuring the ocean's temperature and even counting endangered animals such as walruses and whales.

The satellites will also be used for day-to-day things back on Earth, such as for our televisions, online maps and internet access.

More like this

he distant early galaxy HD1, object in red, is shown at the center of this undated zoom-in handout image.

Astronomers spot oldest and most distant galaxy, new study claims

boy-dressed-as-astronaut.

Space travel: When can I go to space?

The-International-Space-Station.
play
2:30

International Space Station: Astronauts answer kids' questions

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson

Johnson and Sunak won't quit jobs over lockdown party fines

comments
255
astronaut holding toy

What would YOU ask an astronaut?

comments
15
BGT judges

Everything you need to know about the new series of BGT

comments
33
Newsround Home