In pictures: Chelsea knocked out of Champions League after epic battle with Real Madrid
In a nail-biting quarter-final second leg, Real Madrid emerged victorious - we've got all the highlights for you.
Despite being two goals down after the first match between the two, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said his side would put up a fight against Real Madrid. He said he knew they had a big task ahead, but was sure his team - the reigning champions - were up to the challenge of getting to the semi-final.
And Chelsea didn't waste any time getting to work! After 15 minutes, England star Mason Mount confidently put the ball in the bottom corner to put his team at 0-1. It was the only goal of the first half, and put the score at 3-2 to Real Madrid on aggregate (which is the combined score of both legs of their match).
Only six minutes after the whistle blew to start the second half, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger delivered a powerful header, bringing the score to 0-2. This brought Chelsea level with Real Madrid overall - things were really looking good for Chelsea! One more goal could win it!
Then - amazingly - Chelsea scored again! Marcus Alonso got the ball in the net.... only for it to be disallowed, after the ref consulted the video assistant referee (VAR) and concluded there had been a handball. Take a breath everyone!
But then after an assist by Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner put away a third goal that put Chelsea in the lead at 0-3 with just 12 minutes to go! That meant the overall score was 3-4 to Chelsea. If it stayed like this Chelsea were through!
But five minutes later, Real Madrid proved that they wouldn't go down without a fight either. In the 80th minute, Rodrygo, after a beautiful pass from Luka Modric, forced the sides into extra time with his goal. 4-4 overall!
Intro extra-time the two teams went, as each tried to find a winner. And after six minutes, Real's superstar striker Karim Benzema headed into the net, bringing the score to 2-3 to Chelsea on the night but 5-4 to Real Madrid overall, earning Real Madrid a place in the Champions League semi-final.
Real Madrid will now either face Manchester City, or have a derby with fellow Spanish team Atlético Madrid in the semi-finals.