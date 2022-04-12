Swimmer breaks two Guinness World Records after losing leg

Guinness World Records Omar Hegazy celebrates breaking his records in the pool

An Egyptian swimmer has broken two world records after losing his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2015.

Omar Hegazy broke the Guinness World Records for 'longest distance swam underwater with one breath' and 'longest distance swam underwater with one breath with fins'.

His first record-breaking swim with one breath saw him go a distance of 56.48 metres (185 feet and 4 inches).

Then he achieved a distance of 76.7 metres (251ft and 7.68in) with the use of a fin.

Guinness World Records Omar lost his left leg after a motorcycle accident

"Nothing beats the journey," said Omar in an Instagram post after breaking the records.

He has worked really hard to achieve success after a life-changing crash seven years ago.

Hegazy was 25 years old when he agreed to have his leg amputated after the accident.

He then spent weeks in hospital learning how to perform everyday tasks again. Now he's a world record breaker!