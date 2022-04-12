play
Watch Newsround

Swimmer breaks two Guinness World Records after losing leg

Last updated at 16:29
comments
View Comments
Omar HegazyGuinness World Records
Omar Hegazy celebrates breaking his records in the pool

An Egyptian swimmer has broken two world records after losing his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2015.

Omar Hegazy broke the Guinness World Records for 'longest distance swam underwater with one breath' and 'longest distance swam underwater with one breath with fins'.

His first record-breaking swim with one breath saw him go a distance of 56.48 metres (185 feet and 4 inches).

Then he achieved a distance of 76.7 metres (251ft and 7.68in) with the use of a fin.

Omar HegazyGuinness World Records
Omar lost his left leg after a motorcycle accident

"Nothing beats the journey," said Omar in an Instagram post after breaking the records.

He has worked really hard to achieve success after a life-changing crash seven years ago.

Hegazy was 25 years old when he agreed to have his leg amputated after the accident.

He then spent weeks in hospital learning how to perform everyday tasks again. Now he's a world record breaker!

More like this

'The Rock' Diamond

World's largest pear-shaped 'white' diamond up for auction

Pogo stick

Guinness World Records Day: Most cars jumped over with a pogo stick and other amazing records

Richard-Thoday.

Wacky world records: Has this teacher just broken cycling record?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

boris-johnson

Boris Johnson is fined over breaking lockdown rules

comments
87
Children in playground

Are there enough playgrounds where you live?

comments
109
Drew McIntyre.

WWE announces first UK stadium show in 30 years

comments
4
Newsround Home