Downing Street parties: Met Police issue 30 more fines

Police have issued at least 30 more fines for government parties that broke Covid lockdown rules.

This follows the 20 fines sent out last month.

The Metropolitan Police are not providing details of who will be sent a fine or about the events they relate to.

However, if Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among the people given a fine, Downing Street have said they will confirm this.

How do the fines work?

Those who receive fines can either pay within 28 days or argue against the police decision.

If they fight the fine, police will look at the case again and then either withdraw the penalty or take the issue to court.

In a statement, the police said they were "making every effort to progress this investigation at speed", with the possibility of more fines to come.

This is the second set of fines police have announced as part of their ongoing investigation.

The first came on 29 March, when police announced they had sent out 20 fines - also called fixed-penalty notices.

Mr Johnson had already ordered a report into what happened but when it was about to be published in full - details were held back so the police could investigate if any crimes happened.