Nasa to test satellite slingshot SpinLaunch technology

SpinLaunch This is the launch system called a Suborbital Accelerator

Nasa will test a new launch system that could fling satellites into space later this decade.

The technology is being developed by American company, SpinLaunch, which announced the deal last week.

The launcher will effectively work by spinning a reusable rocket really fast and throwing it straight up from the ground.

It doesn't use rocket fuel for launch and it's hoped it could be a cleaner alternative for the environment compared to launches that use fuel.

How it works

SpinLaunch SpinLaunch uses a spinning arm to spin a rocket and fling it into the sky

The launch system works by putting a rocket on a giant rotating arm, which is in something called an electric centrifuge.

This can spin things at several times the speed of sound - up to 5,000 miles per hour.

The rocket is then let go and shoots up to space where it can release items, such as satellites.

The rocket can then return to Earth to be reused for future launches.

This cool launch machine is located in New Mexico, USA, and measures 50.4 metres tall.