Britain's Got Talent: Everything you need to know about the new series of BGT

Britain's Got Talent is back for a brand new series.

The all-star variety talent show will be back on our screens on Saturday 16 April.

The 15th series comes after last year's competition was cancelled due to lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big opening show.

The dynamic duo, Ant and Dec, are back as hosts for the new series.

The judges are also back for their 10th series together with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all making up the panel.

Getty Images The BGT judges with hosts Ant and Dec

It has been reported that there will be a new feature in the programme called Judges Golden Moments.

It's thought this will involve the judges going out and surprising contestants in person.

The Golden Buzzer will be back for the new series. This is where the judges are each allowed to pick one act to go straight through to the live semi-final shows.

All other contestants who get through will have to be narrowed down by the judges before making it through to the next round.

Getty Images Ant and Dec will be back

The live studio audience will be back for the auditions and for the live shows for the first time in two years.

In 2020, the show used a massive screen to show a virtual studio audience because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening show kicks off at 8pm on ITV 1 on Saturday 16 April.

A follow-up episode will also air the following day at 7.35pm as the auditions will get underway on Easter weekend.

Are you looking forward to seeing BGT back on your screens? Let us know in the comments below.