WWE announces first UK stadium show in 30 years

WWE is making a triumphant return to the UK.

Wales will host wrestling's first major large-scale stadium event in the UK since the SummerSlam in 1992.

It will be held on 3 September at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, which hosts over 73,000 fans.

The news will be music to the ears of Britain's first ever WWE champion, Drew McIntyre, who has been campaigning for a major UK event for many years.

There are four massive dates in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) calendar - the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

These Grand Slams are normally held in the United States and feature some of the best wresters in the world.

The last time one of these Grand Slams was held in the UK was 30 years ago, when Wembley stadium hosted over 80,000 fans for the Summer Slam.

It's not thought that the Cardiff show will be Grand Slam event but it will be a pay-per-view, meaning that people will have to pay to watch it.

"The UK will get a WWE Slam" says Drew McIntyre

However, WWE Senior Vice President, John Porco, said: "We believe it will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992."

The event hasn't been given a name yet and there have been no announcements on when tickets will go on sale.

In 2020, Drew McIntyre told Newsround that he was keen to fight boxing world champion, Tyson Fury, if WWE ever came to UK shores.