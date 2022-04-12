What would YOU ask an astronaut?

Reuters Hundreds of children joined the event to speak to the astronauts, many by video call

If you could quiz an astronaut in space, what would you ask them?

Well, some lucky school children in the US got that very chance when they spoke to astronauts on China's Tiangong space station.

The astronauts - or taikonauts as they are known in China - are due back later this month after their country's longest space mission.

Hundreds of questions had been gathered from American students to put to Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, crew members for China's Shenzhou-13 mission.

They were asked about their diet, their exercises and their favourite toys! Let us know what you would like to know in the comments below.

'Biggest challenge?'

Reuters Anasophia speaks to Wang Yaping

Answering a question from sixth-grader Anasophia about the biggest challenge in space, Wang Yaping said: "The main challenges I faced came from daily routine life. The space environment is so different to many of the habits and sensations we have on Earth.

"For example, we always feel like we are standing when we are asleep. Therefore, we make sure to put our hands in the sleeping bag; otherwise, we are likely to wake up with our hands floating around in front of us."

'What about water?'

Reuters Skyla quizzes Ye Guangfu

Skyla, a student from Utah, was curious as to where the astronauts get their water from, and asked "what happens when there is no water anymore?"

"The water on the space station comes from the Earth," said Ye Guangfu. "However, all the water we use is recycled. We make the best use of every drop of water.

"Sweat, urine, and the water particles in our breath are all collected and recycled."

'Give me some tips!'

Reuters Christopher told Zhai Zhigang he wants to be an astronaut when he grows up

Florida student Christopher - who wants to become an astronaut in the future - asked for advice from the Chinese astronauts.

"First, you should exercise well. To become an astronaut, you must have a strong physique in order to adapt to the space environment.

"Second, you should work hard to learn a lot about science know-how. A wide knowledge in these subjects will give you confidence in mastering the spacecraft activities and the space station," said Zhai Zhigang.

'What would you bring back?'

Reuters Zoey wanted to know what Wang Yaping would bring home

Zoey, a student from Minnesota asked what the astronauts would bring back to their families from outer space.

Wang Yaping said there are many things in the space station that accompanied her for several months. However, most of them were essential for her future colleagues to carry on with their work, so she would have to leave them in the space station. But she said she would bring back some personal items.

"My drawings and calligraphy in space, as well as photos of my daughter and my toy calf. Here it is! I'm going to take them home with me."

'Space inspires all nations'

Reuters Retired Nasa astronaut Donald A. Thomas said that "Space inspires all nations"

About 150 American students as well as their parents and teachers attended the event - along with retired Nasa astronaut Donald A. Thomas, who has spend over 1000 hours in space.

"Space inspires all nations," he said, "this is another great opportunity just for us to work together with our different cultures and different backgrounds."