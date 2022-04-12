Check out these epic arty ostrich eggs!

Israeli illustrator Hilla Havkin has been using her skills and creativity to paint ostrich eggs. Many of them are currently on display in Israel Museum.
Israeli illustrator Hilla Havkin has been using her skills and creativity to paint ostrich eggs! More than 20 of them are currently on display as part of an exhibition called 'Which Came First, the Story or the Egg?' at Israel Museum's Illustration Library. "I get the egg shells empty, and relatively clean," the artist told Newsround about the process used to create the colourful eggs. "For the water colours to adhere to the shell, I need to remove the shiny outside layer that is present naturally on these shells. To do this I sometimes use sandpaper manually, and sometimes the shell is sandblasted for me."
Israel Museum Jerusalem by Ella Zimmer
Artist Hilla Havkin has a very particular method for doing her work: "Once the surface is prepared, I pencil-draw on the egg the idea I have for a 'theme', based on my wildest imagination. I then paint the water colours on the drawings and sometimes also use ink. When the painting is done to my satisfaction, I spray it with a transparent lacquer preservative layer to protect the paint."
Israel Museum Jerusalem by Ella Zimmer
Hilla has painted around 35-40 eggs in total and it took the illustrator about a month to complete them all. The inspiration for the artist's epic egg art came from lots of different places and as a result, the final eggs are all unique, with each egg having a different theme and telling a different story.
Hilla Havkin
They feature everything from masks, deep water creatures and hot air balloons, to falling children and even gossiping animals! Many of Hilla's eggs which are currently on show at Israel Museum are super-fragile so they have either been suspended from wires, or they've been placed on specially-made stands made from steel or brass wire.
Israel Museum by Zohar Semesh
The eggs in the exhibition rotate slowly, allowing visitors to see the different parts of the stories told on each one.