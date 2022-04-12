Check out these epic arty ostrich eggs!

Israeli illustrator Hilla Havkin has been using her skills and creativity to paint ostrich eggs! More than 20 of them are currently on display as part of an exhibition called 'Which Came First, the Story or the Egg?' at Israel Museum's Illustration Library. "I get the egg shells empty, and relatively clean," the artist told Newsround about the process used to create the colourful eggs. "For the water colours to adhere to the shell, I need to remove the shiny outside layer that is present naturally on these shells. To do this I sometimes use sandpaper manually, and sometimes the shell is sandblasted for me."