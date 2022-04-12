Percy Jackson: Walker Scobell cast in new Disney+ series

Getty/rick Riordan Walker is a huge fan of the Percy Jackson books and owns a Camp Half-Blood t-shirt

Demigods ready yourselves, the actor who will play Percy Jackson in the new Disney+ series has been announced!

13-year-old Walker Scobell has been cast to play the main character Percy, in the upcoming Percy and the Olympians TV series.

The new show is based on the five-part book series written by author Rick Riordan, which have sold millions of copies all over the world.

The books are about the adventures of the demigod children of Greek gods and goddesses, who go to a summer camp called Camp Half-Blood, and takes place in a world where Greek myths are real.

Author Rick Riordan announced the news about Walker in a special blog post, saying: "It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson."

Getty Images Logan Lerman played Percy in the movies

The first two Percy Jackson books have already been turned into movies that were released in 2010 and 2013.

However, although the films did well in the cinema, many fans, and even author Rick Riordan were unhappy that the movies were so different from the books.

In the books, Percy is 12-years-old and the series follows him as he grows up until he turns 16 and has to make an important decision that affects the whole world.

However, in the movie adaptations they made the character 16 from the beginning.

Rick Riordan/Disney Rick and his wife Becky jumped into a Zoom call with Walker to let him know he had got the role of Percy - as a super fan of the books Walker was pretty surprised!

This time around Rick has said he will be heavily involved with the Disney+ adaptation, and is even co-writing the first episode.

There is no news yet on who will play Percy's best friends Annabeth and Grover, but Rick said they are close to making a decision.

Filming on the new TV series will begin this summer in Vancouver in Canada.

Rick signed off his update with: "More news soon, demigods, but please give Walker a huge Camp Half-Blood welcome. He is going to surpass your highest expectations from the very first line of the show."

What do you think? Are you excited for the new series? What do you think of Walker as Percy?