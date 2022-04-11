Cristiano Ronaldo: Police investigating after footballer appears to break fan's phone

PA Ronaldo appeared to knock a young fan's phone to the ground as he walked down the tunnel at Goodison

Merseyside Police are investigating after Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to break a young fan's phone.

Footage was shared on social media alongside comments claiming he smashed the phone as he left the pitch after his side's 1-0 loss at Everton on Saturday.

Ronaldo later apologised on social media.

Manchester United said they were aware of "an alleged incident" and would "co-operate with any police inquiries".

Reuters Ronaldo's Man United side lost to Everton in the Premier League damaging their chances of finishing in the top four spots

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," said Ronaldo in a post after the loss.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."

I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship. Cristiano Ronaldo , Posting on Instagram

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said they were talking with both Manchester United and Everton.

"As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," they added.

"Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place."