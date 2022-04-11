play
Watch Newsround

Cristiano Ronaldo: Police investigating after footballer appears to break fan's phone

Last updated at 14:48
comments
View Comments (3)
Manchester United's Cristiano RonaldoPA
Ronaldo appeared to knock a young fan's phone to the ground as he walked down the tunnel at Goodison

Merseyside Police are investigating after Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to break a young fan's phone.

Footage was shared on social media alongside comments claiming he smashed the phone as he left the pitch after his side's 1-0 loss at Everton on Saturday.

Ronaldo later apologised on social media.

Manchester United said they were aware of "an alleged incident" and would "co-operate with any police inquiries".

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Evertons Vitaliy Mykolenko in the Premier LeagueReuters
Ronaldo's Man United side lost to Everton in the Premier League damaging their chances of finishing in the top four spots

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," said Ronaldo in a post after the loss.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."

I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Posting on Instagram

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said they were talking with both Manchester United and Everton.

"As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," they added.

"Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place."

More like this

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo claims all-time Fifa goal-scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 400 million Instagram followers

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo: Player scores his 800th goal

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • 👎 that is not good at all I am very sorry to the young persons phone Ronaldo should have a match ban for 1 match.😡

  • I don't like Ronaldo. He's not very nice. When I watched motd, he was kicking someone in the stomach, trying to get the ball.
    I don't think he should be allowed to play

  • I think compensation from Ronaldo would be surfactant with all that money he has!

Top Stories

child-and-teacher.

Deaf students should get better support in class, say young people

comments
9
marine le pen and emmanuel macron

What's happening in the French elections?

comments
49
lego-mri.

Lego makes MRI scanner toys to help children feel less nervous

comments
13
Newsround Home