Slime record broken at 2022's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Reuters Record breaking slime! The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards has slimed 1,000 people

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards 2022 were jam-packed.

Slime, big prizes, performances and even an extra special message from the First Lady!

Spider Man: No Way Home was voted 2022's favourite film and Tom Holland won Favourite Movie Actor and Zendaya won favourite Favourite Movie Actress too.

The awards ceremony itself broke a pretty sticky record... there have now been 1,000 people slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards.

Did your favourite stars win big? Let us know in the comments!

And the winners are...

Getty Images Tom Holland and his award!

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards biggest awards are for Favourite Album, Film, Actor and Solo Artist.

Ariana Grande won Favourite Female Artist, Ed Sheeran was Favourite Male Artist, and Olivia Rodrigo took home the prize for Favourite Breakthrough Artist.

BTS won the award for Favourite Music Group and band member Jimin said: "This award is for you, (BTS) ARMY."

EPA The D'Amelio sisters - Dixie (left) and Charli (right) won an award each

In the world of film and TV shows, Spider Man: No Way Home got three awards!

EncantoEncanto won Favourite Animated Film and there was another prize for Olivia Rodrigo who also won Favourite Female Actor for her role in Disney's High School Musical: The Musical.

High School Musical: The Musical and Spider Man: No Way Home both were awarded three awards throughout the night.

Who attended the awards?

EPA US singers Halle Bailey (left) and Chloe Bailey (right) also attended the show.

It's all well and good knowing who won what, but who was at the awards?

The American Presidents wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden appeared in a video message and wanted young people to remember to continue to learn, grow, and give back to their community.

Other guests included Olivia Rodrigo, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, MrBeast, Joshua Bassett, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Jordan Fisher and Sabrina Carpenter.

Reuters YUCK! Would you like to get slimed?

An of course, they were those who helped break that slimy record!

Hosts NFL player Rob Gronkowski and iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove were slimed along with some other familiar faces:

Mr Beast

The cast of Warped and Danger force

Charlie Puth

Jack Harlow

Kid Cudi and his daughter

Dixie D'Amelio

Thanks to these stars - and the audience members getting covered in green gunk - the show hit 1,000 slimes...yuck!