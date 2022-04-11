People in France have been voting to decide who they want to be their president.

Emmanuel Macron has won the first round of voting but he will still need to win the second to win the right to lead the country.

The other candidate is Marine Le Pen who will fight him for the presidency for a second time.

The two candidates also ran against each other in 2017, with Emmanuel Macron winning by a large margin - but this time round, it looks like it could be a much closer contest.