play
Watch Newsround

What makes a good playground? Ricky's been investigating

A survey has found that some areas of the UK have almost five times the number of children per playground as others.

The research - by the Association of Play Industries - showed that on average children in London have access to almost five times fewer public playgrounds than children in Scotland, while Welsh children enjoy access to over twice the number of playgrounds.

Overall the West Midlands was shown to have the worst play provision in the UK with 929 children per playground.

But it's not just about the number of playgrounds, but also how good they are - so we sent Ricky to find out what makes an award-winning playground.

Watch more videos

What makes a good playground? Ricky's been investigating
Video

What makes a good playground? Ricky's been investigating

BSL: What do deaf kids think about new signed bulletin?
Video

BSL: What do deaf kids think about new signed bulletin?

What is a war crime?
Video

What is a war crime?

The BIG Question - Why do humans laugh?
Video

The BIG Question - Why do humans laugh?

How to spot misleading stories online about Ukraine crisis
Video

How to spot misleading stories online about Ukraine crisis

'Ewe' fancy swapping the classroom for a farm?
Video

'Ewe' fancy swapping the classroom for a farm?

London Lions: We need more girls playing basketball
Video

London Lions: We need more girls playing basketball

'Food waste can help the planet IF we use it properly!'
Video

'Food waste can help the planet IF we use it properly!'

The YouTuber taking to the skies with his piano
Video

The YouTuber taking to the skies with his piano

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Why do we like getting likes online?
Video

Why do we like getting likes online?

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Check out the new tech in classrooms!
Video

Check out the new tech in classrooms!

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week

Top Stories

child-and-teacher.

Deaf students should get better support in class, say young people

comments
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo 'sorry' after appearing to break fan's phone

comments
marine le pen and emmanuel macron

What's happening in the French elections?

comments
Newsround Home