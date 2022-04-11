What makes a good playground? Ricky's been investigating

A survey has found that some areas of the UK have almost five times the number of children per playground as others.

The research - by the Association of Play Industries - showed that on average children in London have access to almost five times fewer public playgrounds than children in Scotland, while Welsh children enjoy access to over twice the number of playgrounds.

Overall the West Midlands was shown to have the worst play provision in the UK with 929 children per playground.

But it's not just about the number of playgrounds, but also how good they are - so we sent Ricky to find out what makes an award-winning playground.