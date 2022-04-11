Kingdom Hearts IV: New game announced at 20th anniversary event

Square enix/disney Sora is back with a fresh new HD look!

Kingdom Hearts fans rejoice! Not one, but two new games are on their way.

The Kingdom Hearts games are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, and Square Enix - the people who make the games - announced in a special livestream event, that Kingdom Hearts IV and a Kingdom Hearts mobile game are on their way.

The games will follow the story of Sora and his friends Donald and Goofy as they try to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from taking over the universe.

In the previous three main games, the characters travelled through lots of different worlds from the Disney and Pixar universe - such as Tangled, Toy story and Frozen -and helped characters like Elsa, Woody and Princess Rapunzel.

Square Enix did not reveal a release date for Kingdom Hearts IV, or what consoles it would be released on.

So, what did the new trailer reveal? And, why are some people mad about shoes? Take a look below to find out more...

Kingdom Hearts IV - What we know

Square enix/disney Sora's friends Donald and Goofy made an appearance at the end of the trailer

Kingdom Hearts IV (IV means four in roman numerals) is the fourth game in the main series.

In the new trailer fans can see the return of the main character Sora - except now with a super HD makeover - as well as his pals Donald and Goofy.

A new character called Strelitzia was also introduced who tells Sora he is in Quadratum, a huge city, which is super-realistic looking and unlike any of the worlds from previous games.

Towards the end of the trailer Sora fights a huge monster, called a Heartless, and fans can see some of his new powers in action, such as a grappling hook-style addition to his keyblade.

Square enix/disney Sora, flexing the new grappling-hook addition to his keyblade

Square Enix said this new storyline would be called the "Lost Master Arc".

"Sora is an original Disney video game hero like no other, beloved by our team, and fans across the world. We've been honoured to work with Tetsuya Nomura and his team for two decades to introduce these original stories of discovery, courage, and friendship," said Nana Gadd, the Director of Walt Disney Games.

"This glimpse into Sora's next adventure is just the beginning - we can't wait to show more when the time is right."

Why are people talking about Sora's shoes?

Square enix/disney Shoe shenanigans! Sora in Kingdom Hearts I (on the left) and Sora in Kingdom Hearts IV (on the right)

Many fans have commented online about the appearance of Sora's shoes in the new trailer.

In previous games Sora, and some other characters, had very big stylised shoes.

However, in the new trailer Sora's shoes are much smaller and more realistic-looking, just like regular trainers.

Some fans are unhappy with the change, and feel like his character design is not the same without them, while some other people are happy that he finally has shoes that fit!

What else was announced?

Square enix/disney A new mobile game is also on the way

A mobile game called Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link was also announced in the special anniversary livestream.

In the game players will be able to explore the realm of Scala ad Caelum and battle enemies using your keyblade.

The game will use GPS (Global Positioning System) and work a bit like Pokémon Go.

What do you think of Kingdom Hearts? Are you excited about the new games? Let us know in the comments.