Queen reveals Covid left her 'very tired and exhausted'

The Queen has revealed Covid left her "very tired and exhausted" after she caught the virus earlier this year.

The monarch, 95, was taking part in a virtual hospital visit when she described her experience with the illness.

Buckingham Palace said in February that the monarch had coronavirus.

She was said to be suffering "mild cold-like symptoms" at the time.

Buckingham Palace Hospital staff talk to the Queen during a video call

The call to the Royal London Hospital marked the official opening of its Queen Elizabeth Unit.

The Queen, who is patron of the hospital, spoke to staff and patients, saying: "It [Covid] does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it?"

About 800 people from across north-east London have so far been treated at the 155-bed Queen Elizabeth Unit.

It was built in five weeks to meet the demand for Covid patients, instead of the normal time period of five months.

Victoria Jones The Queen has been meeting many people virtually since catching the virus

At the end of the call, the Queen spoke to the construction team who created the unit, which is on two floors of the hospital.

She told them: "It is very interesting, isn't it, when there is some very vital thing, how everybody works together and pulls together - marvellous isn't it?"

When the team hailed the "Dunkirk spirit" that inspired them, the monarch replied: "Thank goodness it still exists."