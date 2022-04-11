SKA: How will a robot brain control the world's largest telescope?

SKAO SKA artwork: The telescope is being built across two continents

Scientists are developing an artificial brain to control the world's largest ever telescope!

The telescope, known as the Square Kilometre Array (or SKA for short), will be made up of more than 197 dishes and 130,000 antennae.

This will make it not only the largest but one of the most powerful telescopes ever created.

And scientists hope to use artificial intelligence to precisely control the thousands of antennae and the data the telescope collects!

What is a telescope?

When you think of a telescope, you might imagine a pirate with a parrot on one shoulder and a long, stick-like eyeglass in his hand.

But the word 'telescope' can describe any device that is able to magnify information for us to see or hear from very far away!

ICRAR-Curtin Low-frequency antennas will be set up in Australia

Are we alone in the universe?

Scientists plan on installing the SKA telescope across two countries in the Southern hemisphere - South Africa and Australia.

The radio dishes and antennae that make up the SKA telescope will be used to answer questions that have bothered scientists for decades!

One of those questions being - are there any aliens out there in space?

It's hoped that the SKA telescope will be able to pick up on any extra-terrestrial transmissions in the universe that humans have, up until now, been unable to identify.

But scientists will need some help to manage such a large and powerful telescope.

ESO Artwork: The SKA will complement a new wave of super telescope such as the E-ELT

A big brain for a big telescope

The UK government, through the Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC), is the largest contributor to the SKA organisation.

They have recently awarded £15 million to the development of "brain" software needed to manage the telescope - to make sure all the dishes and antennae of the SKA are linked and working in perfect harmony.

The software will tell the telescope where to look on the sky, diagnose any issues and translate the telescope's signals into useable data from which discoveries can be made.

This would be straightforward if it were one dish or one antenna, but the system must work in unison across the thousands of individual components of the array.

Dr Chris Pearson, astronomy group leader at RAL Space, who is helping to develop the software, says they will face massive challenges to get the telescope to work precisely.

"We're talking something like 600 petabytes (600 million gigabytes) per year of data coming out of the SKA, to be delivered to astronomers worldwide," he told BBC News.

They hope that the first prototype brain will be up and running from 2024.