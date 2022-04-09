Kinder chocolate recalled due to salmonella cases

Customers in the UK have been told not to eat Kinder Surprise eggs bought recently, as they could make you very poorly.
They've been recalled, which means shops are asked to stop selling them.
The UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA) earlier this week advised people not to eat 20g or three-pack eggs with best before dates between 11 July and 7 October 2022.
Kinder Easter egg hunt kits (150g), Kinder Mini eggs (75g), Kinder schokobons (200g) and the 100g Kinder Surprise have been recalled too.
This is because some people who had eaten them had salmonella as a result.
It's not just the UK that's been affected - a Kinder chocolate factory in Belgium has been ordered to close after it was linked to dozens of salmonella cases.
Kinder customers in Germany, France and the US have also been warned against eating some of their products.
