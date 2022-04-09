play
Watch Newsround

Kinder chocolate recalled due to salmonella cases

Last updated at 09:56
comments
View Comments (13)
Kinder Surprise eggsGetty Images
Ferrero, the company that owns Kinder, have had to recall products in Europe and the US

Customers in the UK have been told not to eat Kinder Surprise eggs bought recently, as they could make you very poorly.

They've been recalled, which means shops are asked to stop selling them.

The UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA) earlier this week advised people not to eat 20g or three-pack eggs with best before dates between 11 July and 7 October 2022.

Kinder chocolate.Getty Images
This comes just before Easter, when the company sells a lot more of some of their products than at other times of year

Kinder Easter egg hunt kits (150g), Kinder Mini eggs (75g), Kinder schokobons (200g) and the 100g Kinder Surprise have been recalled too.

This is because some people who had eaten them had salmonella as a result.

It's not just the UK that's been affected - a Kinder chocolate factory in Belgium has been ordered to close after it was linked to dozens of salmonella cases.

Kinder customers in Germany, France and the US have also been warned against eating some of their products.

More like this

koopa-troopa-shells
image

Fancy a wacky snack? Here's our round up of strange places to eat

pinapples

Food Quiz: How well do you know your healthy foods?

girl surrounded by food
image

What different foods do kids eat around the world?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • oooo ok well i never get them anyway so it is kinds irrelevant to me. Also if the best before was 11July why are they so bad in April??

    • BlueAlpha replied:
      They haven’t gone bad they just contain a dangerous bacteria

  • I love kinder chocolate, this is scary!!

  • I had so many of these last week and was perfectly fine. So did my sister and she was fine. Anyway we don't get sickness bugs that often mainly just the cold or in my case covid but rarely sickness bugs like this one. I'll carry on eating them😁😁

    • BakerGirl10 replied:
      Salmonella isn’t actually a sick bug it’s a literal dangerous bacteria that many people die from each year but with kinder products it’s like a low chance but if you do get it you most likely will get sick

  • im allergic to kinder so thats good. last week my brother wanted one but it wasnt scanning, and the worker said they werent selling them anymore. this is probably why

  • I love kinder bars! This is bad. I hope the people who ate them get well soon!🙁

    • dogsarecute replied:
      I had loads and was fine

  • My bro is sick, and I thought it could be this. But the only bad ones have best before from September - October , and our pack is November. Stay safe everyone! 🥰

  • Oh wow! Glad I don't eat kinder. I don't like it. Stay safe everyone

Top Stories

Mo Salah and Joao Cancelo.

There's a huge sporting weekend ahead!

comments
7
school-kids.
play
2:30

Liverpool v Manchester City: Who will win the League title?

Grand National riders

Everything you need to know about the Grand National

Newsround Home