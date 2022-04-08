Ketanji Brown Jackson: Who is the new Supreme Court judge?

Getty Images

Ketanji Brown Jackson has just made history to become the first black woman to join the US's top court in it's 233-year history.

The Supreme Court is one of the most important parts of the US system of government, and its nine judges - or justices as they are called - have the final say over important legal arguments.

Being appointed is a huge honour and, from when they are appointed, justices usually spend the rest of their working lives on the Supreme Court.

US politicians voted to decide if she should be allowed to take on the role, with a winning vote of 53 to 47, announced by US Vice-President Kamala Harris in her favour.

Ms Jackson will become the 116th Justice of the Supreme Court.

Getty Images US President Joe Biden nominated Ms Jackson and watched the vote results with her.

President Joe Biden said: "Judge Jackson's confirmation was an historic moment for our nation.

"We've taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible justice, and I was honoured to share this moment with her."

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Getty Images Ms Jackson has years of legal experience

Ketanji Brown Jackson was born in 1970 in Washington DC, the US capital, and grew up in Miami, Florida.

She says her love of law goes back to when she was a child.

She said she would sit next to her dad - who also learned to become a lawyer - whilst she did her schoolwork and he tackled his law school homework.

She has two degrees from Harvard University and started her career in Washington working in as a public defender - representing people who can't afford to hire a lawyer to defend themselves - before joining a private law practice.

She is the first justice since Thurgood Marshall in 1967 to come to the Supreme Court with experience as a criminal defence lawyer.

Critics of Ms Jackson have accused her of being "soft" on criminals, whilst her supporters deny this, and say her experience as a defence attorney will bring a different view to the other judges in the Supreme Court.

What does the US Supreme Court do?

Getty Images

The Supreme Court is the most senior court in the United States.

It makes the final decision on important laws and sometimes controversial issues that affect millions of Americans.

The Supreme Court also makes sure that the rules set out in the United States Constitution are followed.

Reuters Here is a photo of the Supreme Court Justices from their last official group photo in 2021

These decisions are made by nine justices - who are picked by the serving US president. The most senior of the group is the Chief Justice of the United States.

Decisions have to be approved by five or more justices for the court to pass a ruling.

The UK also has a Supreme Court, and the Justices are appointed by the Queen. after being recommended to her by a panel of legal experts from each of the UK's nations.