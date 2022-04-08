Big Garden Birdwatch 2022: House sparrows top list and Jays see increase

Science Photo Library House sparrows are once again the top ranked UK bird spotted in gardens

The house sparrow is still the most spotted bird in the UK, according to the results from the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

This year's survey also saw a big rise in the number of Jays recorded by those taking part, as well as some hope for the struggling greenfinch population.

Almost 700,000 people across the UK took part, counting more than 11 million birds, in what's claimed to be the world's largest wildlife survey.

The RSPB says the results give scientists important information about how the UK's garden birds are doing.

Jays make a flying comeback

The house sparrow remained at the top of the Big Garden Birdwatch rankings as the most commonly seen garden bird.

There were more than 1.7 million recorded sightings throughout the weekend of 28-30 January, when the survey took place.

But it was the jay, a colourful member of the crow family, which saw the biggest increase this year.

It was up nine places to number 23 in the list, with an increase of 73% compared to 2021 numbers.

Top 10 birds in 2022 House sparrow Blue tit Starling Woodpigeon Blackbird Robin Goldfinch Great tit Magpie Chaffinch Source: RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch

Science Photo Library A Eurasian jay bird collects acorns over the winter months and prefers woodland filled with oak trees

Each autumn, jays can often be seen flying back and forth finding and hiding acorns to help feed them through the winter.

These are then hidden in trees, but also in leaf litter on the ground.

An individual jay can store around 8,000 acorns each year and many remain buried to grow into oak trees.

Beccy Speight, the RSPB's Chief Executive, said: "We don't know the reasons for the sudden increase in Jay sightings this year. It may be down to food availability as we have reports that last year was poor for acorns.

"But whatever the reason a sighting of this stunning bird is enough to raise one's spirits any day of the year let alone on a gloomy January weekend."

Hopes raised for struggling greenfinch

Science Photo Library A male greenfinch perched on a branch

The bird count also found a small increase in greenfinch compared to 2021.

Scientists have been worried about the bird, which has seen a population crash of 63% since 1993 caused by a severe outbreak of the disease trichomonosis.

It was put on the red list last year, meaning the species was at risk.

Garden owners can help slow down how quickly the disease is passed from bird to bird by not putting out food if sick birds are seen, and making sure that garden bird feeders are cleaned regularly.