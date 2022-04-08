Bafta Games Awards 2022: Which games won?

Insomnia

The Bafta Games Awards took place last night with games big and small winning awards.

It was the first time in two years that people were able to meet in person for the awards ceremony - as the past two ceremonies were held online due to Covid.

The big winners of the night included It Takes Two, an adventure game where you play as a girl's parents who've been magically turned into dolls, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, who both took home two awards each.

It was also a big night for smaller game developers, like Witch Beam who won two awards for their game Unpacking - a game about, well, unpacking things!

Hazelight studios/EA It Takes Two, took home two awards!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart won the Baftas for Best Animation and Best Technical Achievement.

It Takes Two took home the awards for Best Original Property and Best Multiplayer, for it's clever co-op gameplay.

The driving game Forza Horizon 5 won the award for Best British Game.

Witch Beam

The puzzle game Unpacking, took home the award for Best Narrative (that means story telling), and they also won the public vote category for Game of the Year.

"It's incredible to have our little weird game recognised," Brier said when accepting the narrative award.

"We're not telling a complicated story in Unpacking but the way we tell it is different, and it's nice to see that that's appreciated and resonates with people."

Finji Chicory: A Colourful Tale won the coveted Best Family Game award

The award for Best Family Game went to Chicory: A Colourful Tale, a colouring book adventure game where you play as a dog wielding a magic paintbrush.

Photo-capturing game Toem won Best Debut Game (that means the first game the developers have made).

Before Your Eyes took home the award for Game Beyond Entertainment. The virtual reality game uses the player's eye blinks to move the story along - pretty clever!

Best Artistic Achievement went to The Artful Escape, a colourful, musical adventure game.