Pinterest to tackle climate misinformation posts

Getty Images

The social media company Pinterest has announced a new plan to help tackle the spread of climate misinformation.

Pinterest is a social media platform owned by Ben Silbermann, which lets people save and share pictures of things like recipes or crafts. As of 2021 around 454 million people use the platform.

The company announced in a blog post this week that it would remove any content on its platform which spreads false or misleading claims about climate change.

"Our new policy makes Pinterest the only major digital platform to have clearly defined guidelines against false or misleading climate change information, including conspiracy theories, across content and ads." said the company in the blog post.

Getty Images

The company announced that its guidelines and rules on misinformation and disinformation would be updated to remove:

Content that denies the existence or impacts of climate change, the human influence on climate change, or that climate change is backed by scientific research.

False or misleading content about climate change solutions that contradict well-established scientific research.

Content that misrepresents scientific data, including leaving out key information, or cherry-picking sections of it, in order to make people distrust climate science and experts.

Harmful false or misleading content about public safety emergencies like natural disasters and extreme weather events.

What is the difference between misinformation and disinformation? Misinformation - Is the spreading or sharing of information that is false, untrue or misleading.

Disinformation - Is the spreading or sharing of false, untrue or misleading information on purpose to cause harm to others.

Michael Khoo, who heads the anti-disinformation unit at Friends of the Earth, said that Pinterest's decision was a good thing, and encouraged other social media companies to do the same: "Climate disinformation on digital platforms is a serious threat to the public support needed to solve the climate crisis," he said.

"We will continue to press all platforms for transparency and reporting on their actions. We encourage others to take note of Pinterest's efforts to reduce climate change disinformation." he said.

In November last year, around 200 climate scientists, activists and organisations fighting disinformation signed an open letter to the heads of Facebook, Instagram, Google, Twitter, Pinterest and Reddit calling on them to include climate misinformation policies similar to their Covid-19 misinformation policies.

What have other social media companies done to tackle climate misinformation?

Getty Images

Google has banned adverts from showing up alongside content that denies the existence or causes of climate change, and has forbidden adverts that deny climate change.

Meta (which owns Facebook and WhatsApp) has added information labels to posts about climate change on its platforms. It uses third-party fact checkers to label claims that are false, and link to reliable information through its Climate Science Center.

However, Meta has so far refused to remove climate misinformation posts from its platforms altogether.

Twitter has said it will add warnings to posts about climate misinformation and point users to more accurate sources.