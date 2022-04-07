TikTok: TikTok commission first Musical called For You, Paige

Getty Images

TikTok has revealed that it'll be creating its first original TikTok musical.

Musical theatre has become popular on the social media app, with the hashtag musical receiving 6.4 billion views and recently a creator won a Grammy for their musical which they posted to the app.

This musical will be be written by TikTok for TikTok and called For You, Paige - a play on the words - for you page - where users can find trending videos.

What's the musical about?

Daniel Mertzlufft/TikTok Daniel Mertzlufft is the creator behind the musical and has been posting behind the scenes on TikTok

For You, Paige, will tell the story of teenage music fan Landon who works with his best friend Paige on a TikTok song inspired by her favourite book series.

After Landon's TikTok goes viral, a producer gives him an opportunity which gives him fame but he leaves Paige behind.

But Landon discovers that doing it all himself isn't the same and asks Paige and the TikTok community for help with the show.

The idea of the musical came from Daniel Mertzlufft, who has been posting behind the scenes to the app about who has been cast, rehearsals and recording sessions.

Mertzlufft was the creator of the successful Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which was based on the Disney Pixar film.