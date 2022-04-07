Astronauts could soon be taking a road trip on the Moon!

Engineers at Astrolab, a space start-up company, have been testing out a new model rover, which hopes to be able to carry astronauts on the next Moon mission.

The Flexible Logistics and Exploration (or FLEX for short!) works a bit like a car and aims to carry two astronaut drivers, as well as heavy equipment, across the rocky lunar surface, travelling at speeds of around 30km per hour!

Although it's currently just a prototype - that means the first model version of it - the makers are hoping that Nasa will pick their rover design to send on their Artemis Moon mission.

Pictures from Astrolab.