Rachael Blackmore: Five facts on Grand National winner

David Davies/PA Wire

Rachael Blackmore is at the top of her sport and made history in 2021 when she became the first ever female jockey to win the Grand National.

The famous race has been a huge event in the sporting calendar since 1839.

The Aintree race wasn't the first time the Irish jockey had broken records, just last month she became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Apart from winning titles, what else do we know about Rachael Blackmore? Let's find out in our top five facts...

Started riding ponies age two

Rachael Blackmore

Born in Tipperary, Ireland, Rachael grew up on a farm and started riding ponies when she was just two or three years old.

She says, "My older brother had a pony, so I was very lucky, I never had to ask for a pony, there was just one there. I just always loved it.

"I always knew growing up I wanted to ride and wanted to be a jockey, but never thought I could make a career out of it."

History maker

Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire

2021 was a great year for Rachael, who began breaking records and started her rise to the top of her sport.

In April last year, she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National, the biggest horse racing event.

It was the first time a woman had won since the National started in 1839. Rachael was one of only 19 female jockeys to have ridden at the Grand National.

This year she'll be back on her defending champion horse, Minella Times.

In March 2022, she also become the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

She had a pet lamb

Rachael Blackmore Rachael with her pet lamb Joey, dressed for her first Holy Communion

Growing up on a farm Rachael says her "whole childhood was surrounded by animals" and she "loved being outside and had lots of pet lambs".

When she had her first Holy Communion, a Catholic ceremony, Joey her pet lamb came too. Joey wasn't allowed to come to the church but he came to the celebration at her house afterwards.

Dreamed of being a vet

David Davies/PA Wire

Before Rachael thought she could have a career in riding, she worked to get a degree in equine science, the study of horses, and hoped that one day she would be a vet.

Awards

It's not just trophies for riding she has won, this trailblazing jockey has been awarded honours outside of racing too.

In 2021 she won BBC World Sport Star of the Year and RTE Sports Person of the Year. On winning BBC's World Sport Star she said: "This is just incredible. My dreams were so big, but [this year] far surpassed anything I could have ever imagined.

"The reaction has been brilliant, I feel very privileged to have had the year I've had."