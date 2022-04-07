Ivor Novello Awards 2022: Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave all nominated

PA Media Adele is nominated for two awards for her songwriting skills

The nominations for this year's Ivor Novello Awards have been announced, with Adele, Ed Sheeran and rapper Dave all in the race to win prizes.

Music producer and writer Inflo, whose real name is Dean Josiah Cover, leads the nominations with four.

Other artists up for awards include Coldplay, Little Simz, Sam Fender and Rag'n'Bone Man.

The awards recognise outstanding songwriting and composition, with the winners to be revealed at a ceremony in May.

PA Media London rapper Dave has been nominated for the famous awards

The ceremony's big prize is songwriter of the year.

Organisers say the award honours "outstanding bodies of songs" released in 2021.

The music stars nominated for the gong are Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Coldplay and Raye.

The winner will be chosen by award-winning songwriters and composers from the Ivors Academy, which include stars like Harry Styles and Celeste.

PA Media Ed is up for three Ivor Novello awards

There are a number of individual songs up for awards too.

They include Rag'n'Bone Man's All You Ever Wanted, Adele's Easy On Me and Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under.

The track Let's Go Home Together, performed by Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan, has also been nominated.

The 2022 Ivor Novello Awards ceremony will take place in London on 19 May.

