Newsround: Top headlines and new words of the day

1. British Sign Language one step closer to becoming a legally recognised language

Dhruvi, Shakha and Verone (left to right) spell out the letters BSL in British sign language

The British Sign Language (BSL) Bill has passed through the House of Commons and is now being considered by the House of Lords.

This is the last stage it needs to go through before it goes for official approval from the Queen - which is when it becomes law.

Last month, people gathered in London to call for a change to the law and we've been speaking to deaf children who were there about why this is so important to them.

2. Can mushrooms communicate with each other?

Professor Andrew Adamatzky, a scientist who works at the University of the West of England's (UWE) unconventional computing laboratory, has been studying mushrooms to find out how they can communicate with each other.

Professor Adamatzky used special equipment to record the electrical signals of four different types of fungi, and translated these signals into binary strings - a mathematical language used by computers that uses a combination of the numbers 1 and 0 instead of words.

During his experiment he recorded the fungi using around 50 different 'words', and even discovered that the way they 'speak' is similar to human language.

3. Scientists have created a 3D printed fingertip that can 'feel'!

Nathan Lepora/Bristol Robotics Laboratory The fingertip is covered with black flexible 3D-printed skin

Researchers have developed a new 3D-printed fingertip that has a sense of touch that is very similar to human skin!

The fingertip is able to produce artificial nerve signals that are similar to those from human nerve endings, the study found.

It's hoped the creation will help improve prosthetics, which are artificial body parts - like arms and legs - in the future.

Eventually, the researchers hope to be able to make artificial skin that's just as good as the real thing!

New words and terms of the day

British Sign Language (BSL) - A form of language that uses hand signs instead of spoken words. It's the primary sign language used in the UK.

Fungi - A group of organisms that includes things such as mushrooms, mould and yeast.

Nerve endings - Millions of points on the body that send signals to the brain when you feel sensations such as heat, cold and pain.