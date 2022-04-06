F1, golf, football, rugby and racing: Massive sporting weekend

Getty Images

Clear your schedule because there's a massive bumper weekend of sport coming up.

Whether you love football, golf, Formula 1 or even horse racing, you'd be foolish to miss out on this action.

So strap yourself in because here is everything you need to know ahead of one of the biggest sporting weekends in the calendar.

The Masters (7-10 April)

The US Masters tournament is one of the biggest and most important competitions in golf.

It's one of four major tournaments and it takes place every year at the Augusta National Golf Club in America, where golfers compete for the chance to win the famous green jacket.

This year's tournament starts on Thursday 7 April and runs until Sunday 10 April.

It's the 86th Masters and a capacity crowd is expected at Augusta for the first time since 2019 after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Five-time champion Tiger Woods and last year's winner Hideki Matsuyama are among the players taking part.

The Grand National (9 April)

It's the biggest horse racing event of the year this weekend as the Grand National returns to Aintree.

The first National was held in 1839 and there have been 173 races since.

Last year, Rachael Blackmore became the first ever female jockey to win the Aintree race.

She's back on her defending champion horse, Minella Times for this Saturday's race.

The Grand National will start at 17:15 on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City v Liverpool (10 April)

The race for this season's Premier League title could not be closer as leaders Manchester City take on in-form Liverpool at the Etihad stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City lead their title rivals by one point with eight games left of this season.

Whoever wins the match will be favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy.

The match kicks off at 16:30 on Sunday.

If that wasn't enough, the two sides play each other again a week later in the FA Cup semi-final.

Australian Grand Prix (10 April)

You'll have to set your alarms for an early start on Sunday morning if you want to catch the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

It's the third race of the season and it already looks as though we're going to have an intense rivalry between Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and last season's champion, Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Both drivers go into the race at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit with one victory each.

The race starts at 06:00 UK time.

England v Wales - Women's Six Nations (9 April)

It's a huge match in the Women's Six Nations as two unbeaten sides, England and Wales, go head-to-head at Kingsholm stadium in Gloucester.

So far in the tournament England have registered 131 points and only conceded five in just two matches.

They are the best ranked team in the world and face their first big real test against Wales on Saturday afternoon.

More than 11,000 supporters expected at Kingsholm as England aim to extend a 20-match winning run.

The action starts at 16:45.