Calories now shown on menus at large UK restaurants

From today, calories will be shown on menus at large restaurant chains around the United Kingdom.

Any restaurants, cafes or takeaways with more than 250 staff will have to print how many calories are in meals on their menus and websites.

The new rule has been brought in by the government in an attempt to tackle obesity in the UK.

However, restaurants are worried that it will increase their costs, and eating disorder charities are concerned that it could lead to harmful behaviour.

What are the new rules?

Large food and drink businesses in England with 250 or more employees must now show the number of calories of freshly made meals and soft drinks.

A calorie is a measure of energy. So, when you hear that something contains 100 calories, it's a way of describing how much energy your body could get from eating or drinking it.

According to the NHS, the average 10-year-old in the UK should have around 2000 calories a day in order to have enough energy.

What do restaurant owners think?

Some high street restaurants and fast food outlets already publish calories on their menus, for example McDonald's have included this information for more than a decade.

However, some restaurants aren't happy about the changes. Mark Selby, co-founder of Mexican restaurant chain Wahaca, told the BBC that focusing solely on calories was a problem.

"It tells part of the story but I think it slightly misses out some quite important fundamentals around food - be it nutrition, fibre, all those things - which potentially we feel might be more relevant or certainly need to be considered," he said.

Masterchef winner Sven-Hanson Britt tweeted that the change was a "terrible thing to happen to the hospitality industry".

"Kids will grow up in restaurants, hotels and cafes only looking at that little number below a dish. Choices will be made based on a number alone. The love of flavour, ingredients, history, cooking craft or nutrition will be lost," he said.

Beat, the UK's eating disorder charity, said showing calories on menus can contribute to harmful eating disorder thoughts and behaviours worsening.

Tom Quinn, the charity's director of external affairs, said: "It can increase a fixation on restricting calories for those with anorexia or bulimia, or increase feelings of guilt for those with binge eating disorder," he said.

The Department of Health and Social Care said obesity was one of the biggest health issues the country faced and that food labelling played an important role in helping people make healthier choices.

A spokeswoman added people were used to seeing nutritional information on products sold in supermarkets.

The government said its policy has been informed by research and it had consulted "extensively" with mental health charities and experts.

