The 12-year-old raising money for Ukraine

Gabriel has a talent for making things out of wood. He's done it ever since he was a little boy.

Gabriel told Newsround: "My parents would buy me bits of wood and I would just create these little sculptures".

Gabriel has more than 200,000 followers on social media after his dad, Richard sent out a tweet to get people to support his son's work.

The 12-year-old recently finished making a wooden bowl which is now up for auction on the internet and has raised more than £60,000 for the Save the Children charity. The money will support the children of Ukraine.

The 12-year-old raising money for Ukraine
