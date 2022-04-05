Leah Williamson to captain Lionesses at the Euros

Getty Images Williamson had been standing in for Steph Houghton who is recovering from injury

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson will captain the England team at the Women's Euro competition this summer.

Williamson had been standing in for Steph Houghton who has captained the England squad since 2014. Houghton hasn't played for England since February 2021 following an Achilles injury. She is currently focusing on her recovery in order to be fit for the summer.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family and I am honoured to be asked to lead us at the Euros," said Williamson who led the team to success at the new Arnold Clark Cup tournament in February which also featured the national teams from Spain, Canada and Germany.

"Steph Houghton is one of this country's all-time greats and to follow in her footsteps - and all of those special names who have led the team in the past - means so much.

"Although I will be wearing the armband, I know we have a squad full of leaders who share my pride and passion in playing for our country. Whether I am captain or not, I will never take anything for granted and will always do my best for England every time I pull on the shirt."

Getty Images The Lionesses were crowned champions at the new Arnold Clark Cup tournament in February

England women's head coach Sarina Wiegman said: "This decision gives us continuity at this important final period as we build towards the tournament."

"Leah has been a great leader for us and I know she will continue to set the example we need in her work on and off the pitch."

"She joins a proud list of England captains and will be following in the footsteps of the likes of the first captain Sheila Parker but also her predecessor Steph Houghton."

Getty Images Millie Bright (left) and Ellen White (right) will be second and third in command at this year's Euros

Some other changes have been made to the team too, with Chelsea's Millie Bright appointed as the squad's vice-captain ahead of the Euros. Manchester City's Ellen White will now be third in line.

England are currently preparing to face North Macedonia at their next FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier match on Friday 8 April and the Lionesses will then take on Northern Ireland on Tuesday 12 April.

The team will kick-off their Euros campaign in the opening match against Austria at Old Trafford on 6 July. As well as Austria, England will face Norway and Northern Ireland in Group A.