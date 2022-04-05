play
Biscuits spill from lorry in Derbyshire with digestives everywhere!

spilled biscuits from lorryErewash Response
This really takes the biscuit!

This story is absolutely CRACKERS!

Drivers in Derbyshire have been going ginger nuts as a lorry full of biscuits spilled onto a road in Sandiacre!

No pack of digestives, ginger biscuits or bourbons onboard were safe - boxes full of the treats split open and caused a bit of an obstruction on Monday night.

On Twitter, Erewash Response (part of the Derbyshire police force) wrote: "Please bear with us this evening whilst we try and 'digest' this issue.

"A lorry load of McVitie's finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction!"

spilled biscuits from a lorry in derbyshireErewash Response
We hope the lorry driver wasn't feeling too crummy!

But the story fortunately has a sweet ending - video of recovery trucks at the scene was shared about two hours later, with Erewash Response writing: "These experts will have it sorted in no time."

Lets hope they had time for a sit down and a nice cup of tea afterwards!

