Biscuits spill from lorry in Derbyshire with digestives everywhere!

Erewash Response This really takes the biscuit!

This story is absolutely CRACKERS!

Drivers in Derbyshire have been going ginger nuts as a lorry full of biscuits spilled onto a road in Sandiacre!

No pack of digestives, ginger biscuits or bourbons onboard were safe - boxes full of the treats split open and caused a bit of an obstruction on Monday night.

On Twitter, Erewash Response (part of the Derbyshire police force) wrote: "Please bear with us this evening whilst we try and 'digest' this issue.

"A lorry load of McVitie's finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction!"

Erewash Response We hope the lorry driver wasn't feeling too crummy!

But the story fortunately has a sweet ending - video of recovery trucks at the scene was shared about two hours later, with Erewash Response writing: "These experts will have it sorted in no time."

Lets hope they had time for a sit down and a nice cup of tea afterwards!