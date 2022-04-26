How much do you love reading? Enough to share it with the world?

Well, 11-year-old Stanley and his sister, Shaan use social media to share their love of books to encourage more people to read.

Stanley and Shaan filmed and shared their first videos in November 2020 as a way of spreading positivity through lockdown.

Since then, they have caught the attention of people all around the world, including authors from Australia and North America.

Stanley says: "I just really like reading and want to a smile on people's faces".