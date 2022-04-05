Could disposable barbecues be banned to reduce wildfires?

Getty Images The single-use grills are thought to pose a risk to the environment

Lots of people enjoy a barbecue during the warmer months of the year, but the government are looking at whether disposable ones are such a good idea.

Environment minister Victoria Prentis said that the government will be arranging for research to be carried out looking into whether the items contribute to wildfires.

Disposable barbecues are usually made from aluminium and use lit charcoal as a source of heat to cook food.

People often choose to use them because of their convenience - and they are much cheaper than buying a barbecue - but they can also cause a number of problems.

Getty Images The barbecues are responsible for 4% of accidental wildfires, according to the Home Office

Disposable barbecues are said to be responsible for around 4% of serious fires which are started accidentally, according to the Home Office.

Wildfires can cause a lot of damage to wildlife and the environment.

"Disposable barbecues, if used correctly, do not, in themselves pose a wildfire risk," the environment minister said during a debate which took place in the House of Commons last week.

"It is when they are left unattended, or used recklessly, that the risk occurs. It is clear to me that we do not have enough data on the role that disposable barbecues play in wildfire incidents.

"However, anecdotal evidence—not least in this debate—suggests that they have been responsible for a number of serious incidents."

The research, which will be commissioned by the government, will also look into the role other flammable objects like sky lanterns and portable stoves play when it comes to wildfires in the UK.

What is a wildfire? Wildfires are uncontrolled fires, which often start in rural areas like forests or grasslands. Wildfires can happen naturally or can be started as a result of human activity.

What about shops?

Reuters Aldi banned the sale of the grills last year along with Waitrose

Last month, supermarkets Aldi and Waitrose announced they'd be stopping the sale of disposal barbecues because of the negative impact they have on the environment.

"We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and know that many of our shoppers are increasingly looking to do the same," Liz Fox, who is the corporate responsibility director at Aldi, said in a statement.

Waitrose have also spoken out on the risks disposable barbecues pose when it comes to looking after the environment.

Getty Images The use of disposable barbecues has been banned in the Peak District National Park

"This is the right thing to do to preserve our local ecosystems and another example of the work we're doing to protect the planet.

"We applaud Aldi for standing with us to make this happen and we hope other retailers will follow," a spokesperson for the supermarket said.

The use of disposable grills has also been banned in a number of places including the Peak District National Park and the New Forest in Hampshire.

Both of the authorities which oversee the parks have worked with shops nearby to stop the sale of single-use grills.

Some councils have taken action to tackle this problem too. Restrictions have been introduced in several places in Dorset including Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch which means people aren't able to use disposable barbecues in high fire risk areas.