Easter 2022: Lemurs at Whipsnade zoo have the eggs-perience of a life time

Last updated at 16:12
Lemurs at Whipsnade Zoo have an Easter egg hunt

These lemurs had some egg-cellent early Easter fun when they hunted for eggs at Whipsnade Zoo this weekend!

It's not every day you see the Madagascan mammals take part in an Easter egg hunt, but the zookeepers in Dunstable wanted to organise it for them because they were certain they'd have a cracking time.

lemur holding a papier mache easter eggZSL
The leaping lemurs have had a head start on the Easter festivities!

Team leader, Hayley Jakeman said: "We made the Easter eggs as colourful as we could, and hid eggs of various sizes, because we know how much this group of lemurs love discovering and investigating new things."

The eight ring-tailed lemurs eggs-plored the grounds of the zoo for papier-mache eggs filled with their favourite treats, such as peas, sweetcorn and beans.

