Easter holidays: What are you getting up to?

Last updated at 15:37
What will you be doing during the Easter break?

Hurrah, it's that time of year again! Spring is officially here, plants and flowers are beginning to bloom and Easter is just around the corner - get ready to chomp on some chocolate eggs!

Lots of kids have just started their holiday and many others will be breaking up from school at the end of this week.

The Easter break is a popular time for people to catch up with friends and family, go away on holiday or out on day trips across the UK and have some much needed chill time at home.

Whatever it is you'll be doing this year, whether you'll be out and about or having fun indoors, we want to hear from you.

What will you be getting up to this Easter break? Have your say by taking part in our vote below, and if you can't see what you'll be doing listed, leave us a comment!

If you can't see the interactive activity above, click here.

