Five big moments from the Grammys

Getty Images

Some of the biggest stars in music hit the red carpet last night at the Grammys.

Olivia Rodrigo was one of the big winners on the night, taking home three awards.

The Grammy Awards are an annual ceremony held in the USA, which celebrate outstanding achievement in the music industry.

This year's event was held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Here are five big moments from the 64th Grammys.

Winners

Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo won three Grammys, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Jazz musician Jon Batiste took home five awards, including top prize Album Of The Year for "We Are".

R&B duo, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak won four Grammys, including Record Of The Year for "Leave The Door Open".

Ukrainian President

Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance via video link during the ceremony.

Speaking in English, the pre-taped message asked musicians to fill the silence caused by Russian bombs, with music.

Zelensky said he hoped his countrymen and women could soon "be free like the people on the Grammy stage".

Crazy outfits

Getty Images

There were lots of daring outfits on the red carpet this year.

We're not going to say worst dressed because that's mean. However, Justin Bieber's outfit certainly was memorable.

Suits you sir!

Live performances

Getty Images

There were lots of live performances on the night.

Soul singer John Legend performed with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton; and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

There were also performances from from Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and BTS.

However, despite getting lots of nominations, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish went home empty handed on the night.

Toilet trouble

Getty Images

Doja Cat was one of the big winners on the night, winning the award for best pop duo/group performance for Kiss Me More - her collaboration with SZA.

However, she almost missed her big moment as nature called and she was in the bathroom when her name was called out.

Looking rather sheepish on-stage, the singer joked: "I've never taken such a fast [wee] in my whole life!" while adjusting her dress.

"I'm glad you made it back in time," joked SZA.