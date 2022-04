Newsround's first programme was 50 years ago today!

It began as an experiment and was first presented by John Craven.

At the time, there was some debate about whether children should be told about real world events.

But on 4 April 1972, the BBC's first dedicated news service for children began.

As we look back, John Craven is joined by presenters, past and present, to talk about what makes the programme so special.

Newsround at 50: Find out more.

Send in your birthday messages for Newsround.