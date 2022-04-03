Easter holidays: Have your travel plans been disrupted?

Getty Images

There have been major disruptions to travel in some areas, which has also affected people going away for the Easter holiday.

Lorries and families driving to France have faced delays of more than six hours trying to cross from Dover in the south of England.

The disruption has been caused by bad weather and a lack of ferries.

Meanwhile staff shortages at Manchester Airport have caused long queues, and some passengers have even missed their flights.

There have been delays not only in getting through security but in offloading passengers and baggage on arriving aircraft.

Dover

PA Media P&O services have been reduced after the company sacked 800 workers last month

Capacity at the Port of Dover was already reduced due to the suspension of P&O services.

The shortage of cross-Channel services was made worse after a DFDS ferry hit a berth in Dunkirk in strong winds, and needed to be taken out of service for repairs.

Travel journalist Simon Calder described it as a "perfect storm" for Easter travellers.

With P&O's three vessels at berth in Dover, he said DFDS services had been coping well with the extra passengers until Saturday.

Manchester

Massive queues have stretched into the car park

Passengers have faced long queues for check-in and security throughout March.

Manchester Airport's managing director Karen Smart said as travel restrictions have been lifted, passenger numbers, have "more than doubled in the last two months", were set to "grow further in the run-up to the summer".

She said she wanted to be "clear with our customers" that getting back to full strength would "take time", and over the next few weeks it may take "longer than it should" to get through the airport.

Passengers could "definitely help us by arriving in good time and ensuring they know exactly what they can and can't take through security", she added.

Some airlines have also taken action, with EasyJet cancelling flights to Mykonos, Copenhagen and Corfu from the airport.

Edinburgh

Getty Images Edinburgh Airport has warned it may not have recruited enough staff by the summer peak

Edinburgh Airport has also warned holidaymakers to expect queues and disruption over the summer, as the airport's chief executive doesn't think the airport will be able to get the same level as staff as it had before the pandemic.

He said that differing Covid entry requirements, security preparation and passengers returning to travel for the first time since the pandemic were all factors helping to cause delays.

Plans are in place to move staff from across the airport to help passengers get through the airport quickly and comfortably.

