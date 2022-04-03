Starstruck: Cher singer Rachael Hawnt wins the final

ITV Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford, and Beverley Knight are all on the judging panel

Rachael Hawnt has been crowned the winner of Starstruck, in the programme's first ever grand final.

Her performance of Cher got the most votes from the studio audience, which meant she walked away with the £50,000 prize money.

The singing competition, hosted by Olly Murs, sees six ordinary people transform into their favourite singers for the night and compete against one another.

As well as Cher, there were also impressions of Billie Eilish, Tina Turner and Freddie Mercury, Barbra Streisand and Lionel Richie.

Judges Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert, Jason Manford, and Beverley Knight said they were impressed by all the singers - but there could only be one winner.

ITV Cher was chosen as the winner of the first ever final!

It came down to the live studio audience to choose the winner - and Cher aka Rachel came out on top.

Some viewers felt like it was unfair that there wasn't a public vote as they also wanted to be able to have a say.

What did you think of the performances? Who would you have chosen as the winner?

Let us know in the comment below.