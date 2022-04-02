Falklands War: Special events to mark 40th anniversary

Josh McGarel Poppy wreaths at the war memorial in Port Stanley, Falkland Islands

Commemorations are planned to mark the anniversary of the Falklands War, which broke out on 2 April 40 years ago.

Pipers across the world are being asked to come together and play on their doorsteps, in their streets, or on a hillside, to remember those who were killed or wounded in the Falklands War.

The event will take place at 11am on 18 June as part of a day of national commemorations, which will include a parade.

They will all perform the Crags of Mount Tumbledown, a march composed by a Scottish soldier while under Argentine fire on the Falklands hill.

What was the Falklands War?

Getty Images Families were shocked to find their daily lives disrupted with soldiers on the street

On 2 April 1982, Argentine forces invaded the islands, which have been British since the 19th century.

For many years Argentina has argued that it should rule the islands and the ruling military did not believe that Britain would attempt to regain the islands by force.

However they were wrong - a Royal Navy task force was sent to recapture the islands, followed by other soldiers.

Over the next 10 weeks, 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British military personnel, and three Falkland Islanders were killed.

The fighting resulted in the islands being recaptured on 14 June.

PeterHermesFurian

Where are the Falkland Islands? They are located 400 miles (650 km) off the south-east coast of South America. They consist of approximately 740 islands. The largest islands called East Falkland and West Falkland. The capital is called Stanley and is on East Falkland.

Falklands veteran Graham Hopewell said he felt "honoured" to play a part in the anniversary commemorations.

"It's important that we remember all those who lost their lives," he said.

"The Falklands has always stayed with me. I was one of the lucky ones, but I think everyone was affected by it in some way. When I came back, I had no one to talk to about it and I found it hard getting my head round it all."

Getty Images British troops arriving in the Falklands Islands during the war

He was a 19-year-old drummer with the Scots Guards when he was sent to help recapture the Falklands, and remembers fighting in bleak, freezing conditions, and losing close friends in battle.

Military charities, Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland, will also take part in the event which will see the famous march, Crags of Mount Tumbledown, played.

Why is Crags of Mount Tumbledown so significant?

Getty Images Wreckage from the war can still be found on the island

The music for Crags of Mount Tumbledown was composed on the back of a ration packet by Pipe Major James Riddell during the final battle of the war in June 1982.

After nine hours of fierce fighting, including hand-to-hand combat, British forces captured the hill which guarded the approach to Stanley, the island's capital.

After the battle, Pipe Major Riddell, from Stonehaven, climbed to the top of the mountain and played the first rendition of his new composition.

The following day, British forces retook Stanley and the Argentines surrendered.