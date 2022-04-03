Quiz: Test your Newsround knowledge

This is what the Newsround logo looked like when some of your parents were children

Monday 4 April marks Newsround's 50th birthday!

The programme was the first of its kind in the UK, making news specifically for children and asking kids about what they think about important issues.

And, although Newsround looks very different to when it started, we still do lots of the things that began 50 years ago; like speaking to you about the news stories that matter to your lives.

So, to celebrate our 50th birthday, test your knowledge on Newsround and let us know how you get on in the comments.

