play
Watch Newsround

Quiz: Test your Newsround knowledge

Last updated at 10:04
comments
View Comments
Newsround 90s logo.
This is what the Newsround logo looked like when some of your parents were children

Monday 4 April marks Newsround's 50th birthday!

The programme was the first of its kind in the UK, making news specifically for children and asking kids about what they think about important issues.

And, although Newsround looks very different to when it started, we still do lots of the things that began 50 years ago; like speaking to you about the news stories that matter to your lives.

So, to celebrate our 50th birthday, test your knowledge on Newsround and let us know how you get on in the comments.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

NR 50 in large lit letters.

Newsround's 50th anniversary: Have you got a birthday message for Newsround?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

NR 50 in large lit letters.

Have you got a birthday message for Newsround?

comments
19
Family leaving for a holiday

Have your holiday travel plans been disrupted?

comments
18
Earendel.

Hubble: Telescope detects most distant star ever spotted!

comments
2
Newsround Home