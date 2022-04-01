play
World Cup 2022: England will play Wales, Scotland or Ukraine

Last updated at 17:36
Raheem Sterling, Gareth Bale, Andy Roberston

England could face Scotland or Wales at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 after the draw for the tournament group stage was made on Friday.

Wales will face Scotland or Ukraine in a play-off final in June and the winner of that game will go into Group B with England.

Iran and USA have also been drawn in Group B.

The World Cup takes place between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar, with hosts playing Ecuador in the competition's first game.

England's first match is also on the opening day and will see them take on Iran.

Harry Kane and World Cup logoGetty Images

When it comes to UK nations facing each other in major tournaments, England last played Scotland at the delayed Euro 2020, held last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. That match finished 0-0.

Wales last faced England at a major tournament at Euro 2016, in a game that ended with a 2-1 victory for the Three Lions.

World Cup draw graphic

Meanwhile, reigning world champions France are in Group D with Denmark and Tunisia as the other confirmed sides. While Brazil, who are currently number one in the Fifa world rankings are in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are in a group with Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and Korea Republic. Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

World Cup draw graphic

Children spell out the letters BSL in sign language.

Russian and Ukrainian flags

